J. Cole Cancels Sacramento Concert After Losing A Tour Crew Member

Source: Andrew Chin / Getty

J. Cole canceled his Sacramento concert Thursday after a member of his touring crew died in a truck crash while transporting equipment for his tour.

Cole planned to perform at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, on Aug. 27 as part of his The Fall-Off World Tour. The concert organizers canceled the show after the fatal crash occurred earlier that morning.

The California Highway Patrol reported that the crash happened shortly after 6 a.m. on Interstate 5 in Yolo County, northwest of Woodland. The truck carried equipment for Cole’s concert when it moved onto the right shoulder. The driver attempted to return to the roadway but lost control, causing the big rig to overturn.

Authorities identified the driver as 66-year-old Jarlath Parkinson of Jackson, South Carolina. Parkinson died at the scene. Officials said no other vehicles took part in the crash, and Parkinson served as the truck’s only occupant.

Golden 1 Center confirmed the concert cancellation in a statement Thursday. The venue expressed condolences to Parkinson’s family and loved ones while announcing that the performance would not continue.

Cole’s team has not publicly announced whether the tragedy will affect additional dates on The Fall-Off World Tour. His upcoming schedule includes performances in Oakland before the tour moves to Southern California.

Fans who purchased Sacramento tickets through Ticketmaster will receive automatic refunds. Fans who bought tickets through other sellers must contact their original point of purchase to request a refund.