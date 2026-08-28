Source: KYLIE COOPER / Getty

Philadelphia Schools to Pay Community ‘Influencers’ as Superintendent Outlines 2026-27 Priorities

Philadelphia School District Superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr. is putting family engagement at the center of the district’s agenda for the 2026-27 school year, including a new program that will pay parents and community members to help schools improve attendance and strengthen relationships with families.

Watlington said the district’s three major priorities this year are academics, customer service and family engagement. He said parents should be viewed as partners in their children’s education.

“We believe it’s important for us to work with parents as equal partners because they are our children’s first teachers,” Watlington said.

Under the new Parent and Community Ambassador Program, selected community members will receive small stipends to help schools address challenges such as poor attendance, homework completion and communication between families and school staff.

The program is expected to begin as a pilot at a limited number of schools, particularly campuses experiencing lower academic performance or attendance. The district has not yet announced how many ambassadors will be hired or how much they will be paid.

Watlington said the district is looking for people who have strong relationships and influence within their communities, rather than requiring specific educational credentials.

“You don’t need to have a college degree, you don’t necessarily need to be a parent,” Watlington told PhillyVoice. “What’s most important is, do you bring a history and an experience to being a key influencer for good in your school community”

The superintendent also addressed uncertainty surrounding the release of Pennsylvania’s PSSA and Keystone scores. Philadelphia educators and school leaders are awaiting verified data, following problems with testing and the transition to online exams. Watlington said the district will release the information once it receives official, verified results.

The district’s school-selection process is also facing uncertainty because last year’s PSSA results will not be available in time for the process. Officials are considering alternatives, but no final decision has been announced.

For Watlington, however, the broader goal remains clear: improve academic outcomes while rebuilding trust and communication with Philadelphia families.

“Educators can’t do all this alone and parents can’t do this all alone,” Watlington said. “We need to work together and we need to find the right voices and right people who can help us build those bridges and relationships and improve outcomes.”