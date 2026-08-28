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North Penn Teacher Charged in Federal Child Pornography Case

A Montgomery County elementary school teacher is facing federal charges after investigators allege he used Snapchat to pose as a minor and persuade young girls to send sexually explicit images and videos.

Eric Sanville, 39, a special education teacher at Gwynedd Square Elementary School in the North Penn School District, was arrested Thursday at his home in Norwood, Delaware County. Federal authorities allege Sanville communicated with approximately 25 girls between the ages of 9 and 13.

According to court documents, Sanville allegedly operated two Snapchat accounts while pretending to be a teenage boy. Investigators say he encouraged girls to produce and send explicit material. Authorities also allege that he admitted creating and using the accounts to communicate with minors.

Sanville faces charges of manufacturing and attempting to manufacture child pornography, which could carry a potential prison sentence of 15 to 30 years if convicted.

The North Penn School District said Sanville has been placed on leave, barred from district property and prohibited from having contact with students. District Superintendent Todd Bauer said authorities have found no evidence that North Penn students or children in the surrounding area were involved.

“The safety and well-being of our students remain our highest priority,” Bauer said in a message to families.

The allegations have prompted concern among parents. Meghan Eveland, a North Penn parent, told 6abc, “I think it’s concerning to every parent in this school district.”

Leslie Slingsby, CEO of Mission Kids, Montgomery County’s child advocacy center, emphasized that parents should have ongoing conversations with children about online safety.

“We want to avoid blame. We want to avoid judgement. We don’t want to interrogate them, but we do want to preserve messages, usernames, account info, and we want to contact law enforcement,” Slingsby said.

The investigation remains active. The district said it is cooperating with law enforcement and will continue reviewing information as it becomes available.