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Philadelphia Cycling Classic Returns After 10-Year Hiatus

Philadelphia is getting ready to welcome back one of its most iconic sporting events. The Philadelphia Cycling Classic returns Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026, marking the first running of the professional bike race in the city since 2016.

The race will feature elite men’s and women’s fields competing on the historic 14.4-mile Philadelphia course, which winds through the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Fairmount Park, Kelly Drive, Strawberry Mansion, Lemon Hill and Manayunk before returning to the Parkway.

The biggest challenge remains the legendary Manayunk Wall, a steep climb reaching a 17% grade that has become synonymous with the race. Riders will have to conquer the climb multiple times as they battle for position and the $75,000 prize purse in each race.

The women’s race is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m., followed by the men’s race at noon. Fans can watch along the course, with the Manayunk Wall, Main Street in Manayunk and the Benjamin Franklin Parkway expected to be among the most popular viewing locations.

The revival of the race has generated excitement among city officials, cycling advocates and organizers. Carlos Rogers, one of the driving forces behind bringing the event back, previously described the race as a way to reconnect Philadelphia with its cycling tradition.

“In Philadelphia, sport is about energy, passion, and connection, and the Philadelphia Cycling Classic delivers all of that,” Rogers said.

The return also features equal $75,000 prize purses for the women’s and men’s competitions, continuing the event’s tradition of gender parity.

After a decade away, Philadelphia’s streets—and especially the Manayunk Wall—are once again set to become the center of the professional cycling world.