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Philadelphia’s Permanent Cruise Terminal Officially Opens in South Philly

Philadelphia has officially entered a new chapter in its cruise industry with the opening of the PhilaPort Cruise Terminal, a permanent facility designed to make the city a growing homeport for cruise vacations.

PhilaPort and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings celebrated the terminal’s grand opening Thursday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The facility is located near Philadelphia International Airport and provides a dedicated gateway for passengers departing from the region.

The opening follows Norwegian Cruise Line’s return to Philadelphia earlier this year, marking the first cruise departures from the city in more than 15 years. The Norwegian Jewel began sailing from Philadelphia in April, offering voyages to destinations including Bermuda, Canada and New England.

Officials say the terminal is expected to provide a boost to Philadelphia-area tourism and the regional economy. PhilaPort described the project as creating a new gateway for cruise travel while expanding opportunities connected to tourism and economic development.

The cruise schedule is also expected to grow. Norwegian Pearl is scheduled to arrive in Philadelphia in November, with cruises ranging from five to 14 days to Bermuda, the Caribbean, the Bahamas, Canada and New England. Norwegian Cruise Line has also announced plans for seven-day Bermuda and Atlantic Coast cruises aboard Norwegian Gem beginning in summer 2028.

For Philadelphia, the permanent terminal represents more than a new transportation facility—it signals an effort to establish the city as a long-term cruise destination for travelers throughout the Mid-Atlantic.