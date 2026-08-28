Source: Omar Vega / Getty

Gov. Shapiro Says Eagles Will Stay in Philadelphia Amid Stadium Uncertainty

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is assuring Philadelphia Eagles fans that the team’s future will remain in the city, even as the organization explores options for a new stadium.

During an Eagles open practice this week, Shapiro addressed growing speculation surrounding the team’s long-term home after Eagles ownership told season-ticket holders that a new stadium somewhere in the region remains a possibility.

“Here’s what I can tell you for sure: It’s going to be in the city of Philadelphia,” Shapiro said.

The Eagles currently play at Lincoln Financial Field in South Philadelphia, but their lease expires after the 2032 season. Team owner Jeffrey Lurie has said the organization is conducting exploratory research into its future stadium needs and expects to have a more definitive plan within the next year or two.

The possibilities could include renovating Lincoln Financial Field or constructing an entirely new stadium. The Eagles have also been gathering feedback from fans as they consider what a future venue could look like.

While Shapiro does not have the legal authority to determine where the Eagles play, his comments signal strong state support for keeping the franchise in Philadelphia. His remarks also come as several other NFL teams consider moving across state or county lines for new stadium projects.

For now, Eagles fans can take some comfort in Shapiro’s position: whatever comes next, he expects the Birds to remain in Philadelphia.