Tales Of The Cocktail Foundation Bringing Tales On Tour To D.C.

The Tales Of The Cocktail Foundation is an organization that highlights and supports the hospitality industry and is soon hosting an event in the Nation’s Capital. In September, the Tales Of The Cocktail Foundation will bring its Tales On Tour series to Washington, D.C., for two days of special programming for bartenders and hospitality professionals.

The Tales Of The Cocktail Foundation (TOTCF) recently wrapped its annual Tales Of The Cocktail event in New Orleans in July, and we had the privilege of attending many of the events. For Tales On Tour, the Washington, D.C. stop follows previous events held in Chicago, Dallas, and Los Angeles as part of the foundation’s wider efforts to bolster the hospitality industry in the States.

Tales On Tour: Washington, D.C. expands on the annual Tales celebration with its city-to-city approach. While dialed down from the massive activations that were present in New Orleans, Tales On Tour emphasizes educational seminars and wellness-focused programming by way of the Beyond The Bar initiative. Further, there will be guest shifts, dining experiences, and brands will host events across the area, not dissimilar to what happens at Tales each year.

Tales On Tour: D.C. Programming highlights are as follows:

The Sgroppino Explained: A Hendrick’s Masterclass presented by Hendrick’s Gin

Silver Lyan Fermentation Seminar with Ryan Chetiyawardana, Massimo Zitti, and Dr. Arielle Johnson presented by Brown-Forman.

Seminar presented by Japan Sake & Shochu Maker Association

The World Class Playbook: Innovation, Craft & Community Seminar presented by Diageo

Career Conversations presented by Maison Perrier

Crafting a Seminar Proposal Workshop with Charlotte Voisey and John Gakuru presented by Tales of the Cocktail Foundation

DC Community Seminar with Duane Sylvestre, LP O’Brien and Amie Ward presented by Tales of the Cocktail Foundation

Tales On Tour enjoys partnerships with several industry powerhouses and players such as DIAGEO, Maison Perrier, and William Grant & Sons. The tour’s official barware partner is Barfly Mixology Gear. The Tales On Tour official juice partner is Santa Cruz Organic Craft Bar Collection.

Beyond these names. Baltimore Bar Guild, Brown-Forman, CHINOLA, the Japan Sake & Sochu Maker Association, Maison Ferrand, Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington, Rincón Rum, Suntory Global Spirits, and WSET are all involved in bringing this event to the city.

Tickets for Tales On Tour: Washington, D.C. are live now for $50 and include seminar access, the Tales Lounge, and tastings with local and national brands. There will also be available slotting via RSVP for Spirited Drinking and Dining events.

To learn more about Tales On Tour, visit https://talesofthecocktail.org/events/tales-on-tour/.

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Photo: TOCTF

Tales Of The Cocktail Foundation Bringing Tales On Tour To D.C. was originally published on cassiuslife.com