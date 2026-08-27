Source: Perry Knotts / Getty

Former Eagles Star Miles Sanders Arrested on DUI Charges in Pittsburgh Area

Former Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders was arrested in June on suspicion of driving under the influence and careless driving after police found him slumped over in the driver’s seat of a vehicle stopped in the middle of William Penn Highway in Churchill Borough, Pennsylvania.

According to court records cited by CBS Pittsburgh, officers found the 29-year-old Sanders appearing to be “in and out of consciousness” and “extremely lethargic.” Police said they attempted several times to wake him and that he was unable to answer their questions.

After Sanders exited the Lexus, officers reportedly observed glossy eyes and detected the smell of alcohol. Police said Sanders acknowledged drinking earlier in the day and performed poorly on standardized field sobriety tests. A portable breath test also indicated the presence of alcohol, according to the criminal complaint. Police additionally reported finding a package of marijuana inside the vehicle.

Sanders, a Pittsburgh-area native and former Penn State standout, was selected by the Eagles in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He spent four seasons in Philadelphia and earned Pro Bowl honors in 2022 before playing for the Carolina Panthers and Dallas Cowboys. He remains an NFL free agent after playing for Dallas during the 2025 season.

Sanders is scheduled to return to court in September. The allegations remain pending, and he has not been convicted of the charges.