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Rutgers Dean Charged After Allegedly Recording ‘Upskirt’ Videos

A Rutgers University dean has been arrested and charged with invasion of privacy after authorities allege he used his cellphone to secretly record “upskirt” videos while working at the university.

Joshua Kohut, 51, of Cranbury, New Jersey, serves as dean of research at Rutgers’ School of Environmental and Biological Sciences. He was charged with fourth-degree invasion of privacy following an investigation by the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office and Division of Criminal Justice.

Authorities executed a search warrant on Aug. 24 and seized five electronic devices belonging to Kohut. Investigators said a forensic review found videos showing another person’s “undergarment-clad intimate parts.” Officials have not disclosed how many videos were allegedly recorded or whether the person involved was a Rutgers student or employee.

New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport called the allegations serious, saying, “An invasion of privacy like this is not just disturbing, it is also a criminal act. We will prosecute accordingly.”

Rutgers placed Kohut on administrative leave and banned him from campus while the investigation continues. The university described the allegations as “extremely disturbing charges.”

The fourth-degree charge carries a potential sentence of up to 18 months in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. Authorities emphasized that the allegations are accusations and Kohut is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.