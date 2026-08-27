Pennsylvania, New Jersey to Receive Hundreds of Millions from Meta Youth Safety Settlement

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Pennsylvania, New Jersey to Receive Hundreds of Millions Meta Youth Safety Settlement

Pennsylvania and New Jersey are each expected to receive more than $500 million as part of a landmark multistate settlement with Meta over allegations that Facebook and Instagram contributed to social media addiction and harmed children and teenagers.

The agreement, which involves nearly every state, could require Meta to pay up to $17.1 billion over 10 years, depending on whether other major social media companies adopt similar safety measures. The settlement still requires court approval.

Pennsylvania is expected to receive at least $516 million, with the potential to receive as much as $729 million. New Jersey is expected to receive at least $525 million, with payments potentially reaching $752 million.

The settlement also requires Meta to implement stronger protections for young users, including daily time limits, enhanced parental controls, age-assurance measures and restrictions on potentially harmful content. Push notifications for children would also be limited during school hours.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday called the agreement a major step toward holding technology companies accountable.

“Parents deserve better. Children deserve better, and today shows that Big Tech can do better,” Sunday said.

New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport similarly described the agreement as providing “critical protections for our children today.”

Meta denied wrongdoing and said the company is committed to improving protections for teenagers. The company is also encouraging competitors such as TikTok and YouTube to adopt similar safeguards.

While officials celebrated the settlement, some child-safety advocates said additional action will be necessary to ensure protections are applied consistently across social media platforms.

The settlement represents one of the largest efforts by states to address concerns over the impact of social media on children and could significantly change how young people use Meta’s platforms in the years ahead.