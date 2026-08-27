Victory Brewing Ordered to Close After Failed Health Inspection

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Victory Brewing Company’s popular taproom on Philadelphia’s Benjamin Franklin Parkway temporarily closed after a city health inspection uncovered mice, roaches, flies and several other sanitation problems.

Philadelphia health officials inspected the brewery on Tuesday, August 25, and documented 26 health-code violations. Inspectors classified the conditions as “imminent health hazards” and ordered the restaurant to stop operating for at least 48 hours.

The inspection report listed live mice on glue traps, roaches underneath a soda machine and flies near food-preparation sinks. Inspectors also found mouse droppings near an oven, food containers and bar areas throughout the restaurant.

Officials identified several additional sanitation concerns. Workers put on gloves without washing their hands first, while some sinks lacked hot water or soap. Inspectors also discovered dirty food-contact surfaces and dishwashing equipment that failed to properly sanitize items.

The report also cited an ice machine that contained black specks and orange residue. Inspectors found dirty soda guns and other equipment that required cleaning.

Victory Brewing responded to the inspection by bringing in pest-control professionals and beginning cleanup efforts. The company said it maintains regular pest-control services and takes the inspection findings seriously.

“We have always been in compliance with the health department since opening,” an area operations manager wrote in response to a comment on the brewery’s Instagram account. The company said it plans to address every violation before reopening.

The taproom must remain closed for at least 48 hours and must pass another health inspection before it can resume normal operations. The company also faces a $315 fine, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Victory Brewing announced plans to reopen Thursday, August 27, but the health department must approve the facility before customers can return.

The three-level taproom sits at 1776 Benjamin Franklin Parkway and attracts customers with its large dining areas, bars and outdoor spaces. The temporary closure has sparked concern among some regular customers, while others said they would return after the brewery completes its cleanup.