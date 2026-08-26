Philadelphia Chuckie Mask Chaser Arrested In Las Vegas

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Authorities arrested Zymire Hughes in Las Vegas after a nationwide search for the 22-year-old man accused of terrorizing Philadelphia residents while wearing a Chucky-style Halloween mask.

U.S. Marshals arrested Hughes around 8 p.m. Tuesday at an apartment complex in southeast Las Vegas. Investigators had tracked his movements after he fled Philadelphia and eventually narrowed their search to the apartment where he had spent five days.

Authorities say Hughes traveled from Philadelphia to Las Vegas after investigators identified him as the suspect in several disturbing encounters near City Hall. On August 12, police say Hughes chased and harassed at least 15 people during the early morning hours. He allegedly approached a 40-year-old woman near JFK Boulevard, held his hand behind his back and repeatedly asked her if she was “ready to die.” The woman tried to escape and suffered a serious leg injury.

Investigators believe Hughes may have recorded some of the encounters for social media content or planned to monetize the videos. Police also connected him to other incidents that morning, including encounters with pedestrians and an incident at a coffee shop where employees refused him service because of his erratic behavior.

Hughes left Philadelphia on August 19, flying from Trenton-Mercer Airport to Orlando before continuing to Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. After news outlets published his identity and photograph, investigators say Hughes changed locations and hid in the southeast Las Vegas apartment. Marshals established surveillance around the complex before taking him into custody.

Deputy marshals said Hughes initially resisted officers and tried to get out of his handcuffs before authorities subdued him. He now sits in the Clark County Detention Center while he awaits extradition to Philadelphia.

Hughes faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault and reckless endangerment. Philadelphia authorities plan to return him to Pennsylvania to face the charges.