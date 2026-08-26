Source: Reach Media / other

T.K. Kirkland Drops Gems on the Morning Hustle

Comedy legend T.K. Kirkland pulled up to the Morning Hustle and gave a masterclass in game, business, and staying true to yourself.



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Kirkland opened up about his come-up, sharing how Eazy-E discovered him and put him on tour with Bobby Brown and N.W.A back in 1988. His story proves that showing up in the right rooms and networking can change your whole life. He also spoke on his bond with Suge Knight, who once served as his bodyguard. Despite deep street ties and the Tupac trial era, Kirkland says he’s always protected his peace and stayed clear of legal drama.

Now a senior citizen, T.K. dropped serious gems on health, warning young men to skip the alcohol and processed meats. Take care of your body early, he said, and you’ll thank yourself later.

On relationships, Kirkland broke down “tricking vs. taking care of” a woman, urging men to remove lust from the equation and focus on character. He also shared his famous Mike Tyson story, advising a friend to return $3,000 of a $10,000 gift—because showing you’re not greedy builds trust and bigger blessings. His first-date rules stayed sparking conversation: no steak, no lobster, no doggy bags—small moves that signal respect.

Kirkland got real about Hollywood too, praising Terry Crews for staying independent and encouraging Black creators to understand their own power. He also revisited the Druski debate, clarifying that Druski is a comedic influencer while old-school purists reserve “comedian” for stand-up.

From smell game to financial wisdom, T.K. Kirkland reminded everyone why his gift of game is timeless.

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T.K. Kirkland Has Skin In The Game But Isn’t Slowing Down was originally published on themorninghustle.com