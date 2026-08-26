Kwanza Jones Makes MLB History as First Black Woman Majority Owner

Source: Ryan Levy / Getty

Kwanza Jones has made history as the first Black woman to hold a majority ownership stake in a Major League Baseball team after she and her husband, José E. Feliciano, completed their purchase of the San Diego Padres.

MLB owners unanimously approved the couple’s ownership group on August 17, valuing the Padres at a record $3.9 billion. The deal marks the highest valuation for an MLB franchise. Jones and Feliciano jointly lead the ownership group, while Feliciano serves as the team’s designated control person under MLB rules.

Jones officially stepped into her new role with an energetic introduction at Petco Park on August 24. The entrepreneur and former recording artist entered the press conference to a song she wrote and recorded herself. She also drew inspiration for the song from a recent Fernando Tatis Jr. defensive play.

Jones brings a diverse background to professional sports ownership. She previously competed as an NCAA Division I athlete and built a career as an investor, entrepreneur and executive. She also co-founded the Kwanza Jones & José E. Feliciano Initiative, which focuses on investments across sports, media and other industries.

Feliciano also makes history through the purchase. The Puerto Rican-born investor becomes MLB’s first Puerto Rican majority owner. The couple previously invested together in professional sports, including the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves and English Premier League club Chelsea.

The new owners have made winning a World Series their biggest priority. The Padres have reached the World Series twice but have never won the championship. Jones and Feliciano also want to build a long-term relationship with San Diego and invest in the surrounding community.

Jones emphasized that the ownership group wants to create more than a successful baseball organization. She and Feliciano say they plan to strengthen the connection between the Padres and their fans while building a lasting legacy.

The historic ownership change gives Jones a chance to reshape MLB representation while helping lead one of baseball’s most passionate franchises.