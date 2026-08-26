49ers Owner Jed York Arrested in Ohio Prostitution Scandal

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San Francisco 49ers owner Jed York faced arrest in Ohio after he allegedly responded to an undercover prostitution advertisement and arranged a meeting with an officer posing as a sex worker.

According to a newly released police report, York contacted the advertisement three times over two days. He allegedly used the name “Joe” while communicating with the undercover officer. York first messaged the account on Saturday, August 22, but received no response. He followed up twice, including another message Sunday morning.

The undercover officer eventually responded and discussed meeting with York in East Palestine, Ohio. Investigators directed York to the Wheat Hill Mobile Home Community and provided a fictitious lot number as part of the sting operation.

Police say York arrived at the location in a rental car carrying $160, the amount he allegedly agreed to pay for one hour of sexual activity. Officers stopped him after he arrived and found the phone he allegedly used to arrange the meeting.

Authorities initially charged York with engaging in prostitution and possessing criminal tools. Prosecutors later amended the prostitution charge to disorderly conduct. York pleaded no contest to both misdemeanor charges on Monday, August 24.

A judge sentenced York to one day in jail for the charges, credited him with time already served and ordered him to pay $1,150 in fines. York also posted a $5,000 bond following his arrest.

The arrest comes just weeks before the 49ers begin their 2026 NFL season. York has led the organization for years and became the team’s principal owner in 2024. The NFL has opened a review of the incident under its personal conduct policy, which applies to team owners.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan called the situation personal but said it would not interfere with the team’s football operations. The 49ers have declined to provide additional comment, citing the legal matter’s resolution.