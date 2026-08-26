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Philadelphia Schools Expand Digital Hall Pass System to Track Student Movement

The School District of Philadelphia is making a digital hall pass system available to every district school for the 2026-27 school year, giving administrators a new way to monitor where students are when they leave their classrooms.

The system operates through Infinite Campus, a platform already used by Philadelphia schools. Students can request permission to leave class through their Chromebooks. Once a teacher approves the request, the student’s destination, departure time and return are recorded on a digital “hall monitor grid” accessible to administrators and school climate staff.

The technology is intended to improve school safety and help prevent conflicts between students. Staff can restrict access to certain areas of a school when there are safety or staffing concerns and can prevent students involved in conflicts from being approved to leave class at the same time.

Jade McCray, an assistant principal at Abraham Lincoln High School, said the system could help staff prevent students involved in conflicts from crossing paths.

“If we know a situation is brewing … it’s probably not the best idea for them to be in the halls to possibly run into each other at the same time,” McCray said.

However, the system has also raised concerns among some school climate workers about whether monitoring a digital screen could take attention away from students in the hallways. Nicole Hunt, president of Local 634, which represents Philadelphia school climate staff, questioned whether the technology could interfere with their ability to identify conflicts before they escalate.

“It takes a second to start a fight,” Hunt said. “How do we watch out for when a fight’s about to happen when we’re watching the tablet?”

The district is not requiring schools to use the system. Individual schools can decide whether the technology fits their needs. Officials also acknowledge that teachers and students will need time to become familiar with the system.

The digital hall pass is part of a broader package of school safety measures being introduced or expanded this year. The district is also expanding its Youth Violence Reduction Initiative, bringing the Handle With Care program districtwide, returning the Safe Path program to 25 campuses and requiring all school safety officers to wear ballistic vests.

While supporters see the digital system as another tool for preventing fights and improving accountability, critics have raised broader questions about student surveillance and whether technology should play such a significant role in monitoring students during the school day.