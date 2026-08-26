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Family Demands Answers After College Student Glen “Bubba” Pysher Is Fatally Shot by Police

A 22-year-old college baseball player was fatally shot by police early Sunday in Upper Pottsgrove Township, Pennsylvania, after authorities responded to a 911 call reporting a possible break-in.

Glenwood “Bubba” Pysher had been celebrating a friend’s birthday with friends Saturday night. According to his family, Pysher later walked to what he believed was a friend’s home but mistakenly ended up at the wrong house.

The homeowners called police, and officers arrived at the Snyder Road residence shortly after midnight. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office said officers found Pysher in the rear of the property. “An encounter ensued and police fired at Pysher, fatally striking him,” the office said.

Pysher’s mother, Erin, said her son was unarmed and had been trying to contact his friends after realizing he was at the wrong house.

“He was such a good kid,” his father, Glenwood Pysher, told CBS News. “The community here loved him, and nobody can believe this happened to this young man who wouldn’t hurt a fly.”

Pysher was preparing to return to college at Saint Elizabeth University in New Jersey, where he was expected to play baseball. His family described him as a fun-loving young man who hoped to pursue a career in education.

The Montgomery County Detective Bureau is investigating the officer-involved shooting. Surveillance footage from the property is also being reviewed as investigators work to determine what happened during the final moments before the shooting.

Pysher’s family is calling for answers as the investigation continues, with his mother telling CBS News, “I just want things to be done right. I want to know the facts.”