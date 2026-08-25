Source: UCG / Getty

Philly AIDS Thrift Brings Vintage Finds, Music and Community to South Street

Philadelphia’s Philly AIDS Thrift is once again bringing its unique mix of vintage shopping, entertainment and community spirit to South Street with its annual block party.

The event transforms the area around the nonprofit’s Queen Village store into a lively street festival featuring vendors, music, food and activities for attendees of all ages. The celebration highlights the organization’s long-standing mission of using thrift-store proceeds to support HIV/AIDS prevention, care and advocacy programs.

Philly AIDS Thrift, founded in 2005, has become a fixture in Philadelphia’s creative and LGBTQ+ communities. The nonprofit has donated millions of dollars to organizations working in HIV/AIDS services, including local community organizations.

The organization’s co-founder and executive director Christina Kallas-Saritsoglou has emphasized the importance of creating an inclusive environment where people feel welcome.

“We strive to make this an extremely safe, diverse place where people feel like they’re seen and they belong,” Kallas-Saritsoglou told PhillyVoice.

Beyond the shopping, the block party gives visitors an opportunity to support local artists, vendors and community organizations while enjoying the distinctive energy that has made South Street a Philadelphia cultural landmark.

For Philly AIDS Thrift, the celebration is about more than thrifted treasures — it is a way to bring people together while continuing to raise money for an important cause.