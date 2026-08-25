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Two People Die From Measles in Pennsylvania

Two People Die From Measles in Pennsylvania, Marking State’s First Deaths in 35 Years

Published on August 25, 2026
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Green fluorescent bacteria or virus under a microscope.
Source: Torsten Asmus / Getty

Two People Die From Measles in Pennsylvania, Marking State’s First Deaths in 35 Years

Two people have died from measles in Pennsylvania, marking the state’s first measles-related deaths in 35 years, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Both individuals were unvaccinated, officials said.

State Health Secretary Dr. Debra Bogen expressed condolences to the victims’ families while warning that the seriousness of measles may be underestimated because the disease had been largely eliminated in Pennsylvania for decades.

“Because measles was largely eliminated in the Commonwealth for more than three decades, people are not familiar with this disease and don’t fully understand the potential severity of the illness,” Bogen said.

The deaths come as measles cases continue to rise nationally. By late July, confirmed U.S. measles cases had surpassed the total reported during all of 2025, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data cited by ABC News.

The CDC recommends two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine. According to the agency, one dose is about 93% effective against measles, while two doses are approximately 97% effective.

Health officials are urging residents to make sure they and their children are up to date on recommended vaccinations as Pennsylvania confronts its first measles deaths in more than three decades.

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