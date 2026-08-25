Target Faces Backlash Over Racist Halloween Costume

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Target has apologized and removed a children’s Halloween costume from its stores and website after customers criticized the design for resembling racist Blackface and minstrel-show imagery.

The controversy centers on Target’s “Kids’ Glows Under Blacklight Circus Clown Halloween Costume.” The $25 costume featured a black-and-orange bodysuit, black gloves, a dark hood and a mask with an exaggerated, toothy grin. A Black child modeled the costume in Target’s promotional images. Critics quickly pointed to the combination of those elements and said the outfit evoked racist caricatures historically used to mock Black people.

Social media users amplified images of the costume and criticized Target for allowing the product to reach its shelves. The backlash prompted the retailer to pull the costume and issue an apology on Monday, August 24.

“We are deeply sorry,” Target said in a statement. The company acknowledged that the costume offended customers and said it would review its internal processes to prevent similar products from reaching stores in the future. Target also expressed regret to its Black customers, employees and partners.

The controversy adds another challenge for Target as the retailer continues to face scrutiny over its approach to diversity and inclusion. Target scaled back several diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in 2025, prompting protests and a consumer boycott. The company has also faced criticism over previous decisions involving Pride merchandise and support for Black-owned businesses.

Target’s latest controversy has already created financial consequences. The company’s shares fell about 5% in early trading Tuesday, August 25, after the retailer apologized and removed the costume.