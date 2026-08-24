‘No More Waking Up Next To Ugly People’ — Tiffany Haddish Reveals The Shocking Realization That Made Her Quit Drinking

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Tiffany Haddish shows the world what real growth looks like, and she is not holding back about how getting sober changed her whole life. The comedian took to social media over the weekend to reflect on more than three years without alcohol, and her honesty is inspiring others on the sobriety journey.

According to That Grape Juice, the 46-year-old actress opened up on X about the moment she realized alcohol had to go.

Haddish wrote, “Sitting in court really opened my eyes.” That experience showed her how often alcohol was connected to trouble, and it pushed her toward a major decision to quit.

In the post, Haddish shared that sitting through case after case involving domestic violence, child abuse, theft and fighting made her notice a pattern. She said alcohol “kept showing up somewhere in the story.” That realization made her ask herself what her own life would look like if she simply stopped drinking altogether. So she did.

Three years later, Haddish says the difference is undeniable. Reflecting on the change, she wrote, “Over three years later, LIFE IS AWESOME.”

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