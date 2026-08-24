Pure Preciousness: A$AP Rocky Spotted On Daddy Duty In NYC After Family Trip To Barbados

Rocky helps with childcare, carrying kids and holding their hands during a NYC outing.

Rihanna and Rocky recently took their family on a tropical getaway to Barbados.

Rocky emphasizes the importance of support from nannies and mothers in raising their children.

A$AP Rocky performed his duties as a doting dad during a recent outing in New York City.

Source: XNY/Star Max / Getty

The rapper and his other half are back in NYC after spending some family time in Rihanna’s home country of Barbados. They were spotted leaving the Four Seasons Hotel with their three children — sons RZA and Riot and daughter Rocki Irish Mayers — on Friday, August 21.

Rocky was fully locked into his fatherly role as the Fenty founder followed behind, making for an adorable photo op of the actor and his little ones. Rocky could be seen carrying one of his sons on his shoulders while holding onto the other boy’s hand in a sweet picture. He was also photographed carrying baby Rocki, who matched her dad in an all-white outfit.

Source: XNY/Star Max / Getty

Rihanna followed nearby, but she let her partner handle the transportation of their little ones.

This sighting comes just over a week after Rihanna and Rocky enjoyed a tropical getaway with their children. The “Diamonds” artist made sure RZA, Riot, and Rocki got a taste of Bajan culture, enjoying fresh coconut water and taking them for a ride on one of the island’s local minibuses during their time on the island.

Rih also took her kids to the Bridgetown neighborhood where she grew up, visiting Rihanna Drive–formerly Westbury New Road–which was renamed in her honor in 2017.

Source: XNY/Star Max / Getty

Having three young kids would be hard for any parents to navigate, but Rocky spoke on how they juggle things during his recent appearance on The Jason Lee Show. The rapper explained to his host and friend Jason Lee that they have “a lot of help” from their nannies and mothers when it comes to raising their children, which makes a world of difference.

“It’s our mothers [and] our nannies, like it’s a lot of help,” he said at the time. “I’d be lying if I told you we don’t got help. We got a lot of help. You know, you need that.”

“Some people unfortunately don’t got that kind of help or support,” Rocky continued. “I know as a dad, as a present dad, how much I just want the best for my kids, and I want to be present. But, I’m a hardworking man, you know what I’m saying? And when I’m not at home, I just need to know that my kids are being looked after and loved.”

As for his relationship with each of his children, Rocky emphasized that he doesn’t have any favorites and loves how different they all are.

“I’m a present dad. I don’t favoritize any of them,” he said. “They all have such different personalities that you love each of them for what it’s worth.”

Pure Preciousness: A$AP Rocky Spotted On Daddy Duty In NYC After Family Trip To Barbados was originally published on bossip.com