Is It Giving Zaddy? Dwyane Wade Cut Off His Beard & We Don’t Know How To Feel

Dwyane Wade's dramatic beard transformation generates mixed reactions from fans and celebrities.

Wade's smooth, youthful appearance leads to comparisons to his early NBA days and R&B singers.

Love it or miss the beard, Dwyane has us discussing male beauty, skincare and the power of facial hair.

Source: Kevork Djansezian / Getty

Dwyane Wade cut off his beard, and the internet does not know how to feel.

There’s a saying that when a woman cuts or changes her hair, she’s changing her life. Now the internet wants to know if the same applies to men.

Insert Dwyane.

The retired NBA star took to Instagram with a beard transformation that immediately had people talking. From celebrities to fans, everyone had something to say about his fresh-faced look.

Dwyane Wade Is Giving ‘New Me,’ Vacation Vibes

On Aug. 23, Dwyane dropped a carousel of selfies showing off his newly shaved face.

In the pictures, the 44-year-old wears a simple white T-shirt, a cream baseball cap turned backward, and diamond studs. His signature full beard is gone, leaving behind a smooth mustache and goatee. Without all that facial hair, his melanin and features take center stage.

“How many years did I take off!? The Beard needed a break!” he captioned the post.

Dwyane also made sure we noticed the glow. “Look at that skin tho,” he added in the comments while tagging his skincare provider.

Dwyane Wade’s Fresh Look Has The Internet In Shambles

The reaction came quickly, and the comments were mixed.

Comedian LaLa Milan approved, writing, “Oh you look bout 21!” Celebrity stylist Diggzy asked, “What number you about to get drafted?”

Designer Richfresh agreed that Dwyane looked younger, commenting, “Lookin like a rookie all over again.”

Other followers needed more time to process the transformation. Several compared him to Kirk Frost, while one wrote, “Thought it was Tupac for a second.” Another joked that the shave turned D-Wade into “a R&B singer from the early 2000s.”

Some people loved the new face. Others started campaigning for the beard’s immediate return.

While we haven’t heard from Dwayne’s wife, Gabrielle Union, on the matter, he says she is a fan. Dwayne dropped a picture of Gabby in his stories, saying, “She likes it.”

Either way, Dwyane likes it and is clearly on vacation vibes.

In addition to his NBA career, Dwyane has become one of our favorite men to watch. When it comes to fashion, he loves to put it on. Dwyane plays with proportions, colors, luxury labels, and beauty without worrying about outdated rules.

Now, after one trip to the barber, he has us talking about male beauty, skincare, and the power of a good beard. Dwyane asked how many years he took off.

According to the comments, anywhere from about 10 years to an entire NBA career.

Is It Giving Zaddy? Dwyane Wade Cut Off His Beard & We Don’t Know How To Feel was originally published on hellobeautiful.com