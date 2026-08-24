Listen Live
Close
Breaking News
Country Music Icon Dolly Parton Dead at 80 Read Full Story →
Local

Lady B Basement Party 2026 Recap

Published on August 24, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A smiling woman wearing a polka dot shirt and holding a microphone on stage in a dimly lit performance venue.
Source: Deion Allen / @96dna

Lady B Basement Party Brings Hip-Hop Legends to Philadelphia’s Dell Music Center

Philadelphia’s summer concert season got another dose of old-school hip-hop and R&B as the Lady B Basement Party took over the The Dell Music Center on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2026.

The 7 p.m. show featured a star-studded lineup celebrating some of the artists and sounds that helped shape hip-hop and R&B. According to event listings, performers included Silk, Kool Moe Dee, Kwam.e, Force MD’s, Tracey Lee, Tuff Crew, Grand Pooh of Krown Rulers and Large Professor, with Lady B leading the Basement Party experience.

The Lady B Basement Party has become a recurring summer attraction at the Dell, giving longtime fans a chance to celebrate classic music while introducing younger audiences to artists who helped build the culture.

With another strong lineup in 2026, the Lady B Basement Party once again brought generations of Philadelphia music fans together for a night centered on nostalgia, live performance and the enduring influence of hip-hop.

Check out everything you might’ve missed!

A smiling woman wearing a polka dot and striped blouse sits on a couch.
A man wearing a white robe and hat speaking into a microphone on stage.
Three performers on stage in white suits, with a large fiery display in the background.
Two performers on stage in white outfits and sunglasses, singing into microphones under bright spotlights.
A woman in a polka dot jacket singing into a microphone on stage under blue lighting.
A man wearing a white robe and hat speaking into a microphone on stage, with spotlights shining on him.
A group of performers on stage in a dimly lit venue, with one person in the foreground playing an instrument.
A woman in a polka dot jacket singing into a microphone on stage, with another person in the background.
A man wearing a black cap and white suit singing into a microphone on a brightly lit stage.
A smiling woman wearing a polka dot shirt and holding a microphone on stage in a dimly lit performance venue.
A stage with performers in white outfits dancing, with a large projection of "Coolyrgb" text and a silhouetted figure above them.
A performer on stage in front of a large projection displaying the text "KWAMEVISION" against a red and purple lighting backdrop.
A woman in a polka dot blouse performing on stage in front of a "Music Center" backdrop.
A woman in a polka dot jacket singing into a microphone on a stage with "Music Center" displayed in the background.
Two people on stage, one person in a polka dot outfit appears to be dancing or performing with the other person in a dark outfit.
Three performers on stage singing and dancing, wearing polka dot outfits.
A close-up portrait of an older African American woman wearing a polka dot blouse and red-framed glasses, with a serious expression on her face against a dark background with colorful lights.
A group of men standing in front of a large "Music Center" sign, some wearing hats and t-shirts with hip hop-related text.
Two people on stage, a woman in a polka dot dress speaking into a microphone and a man in a light-colored shirt applauding.
A performer wearing a polka dot jacket and glasses stands on a dimly lit stage, surrounded by smoke and red lighting.
Two performers on stage in front of a large "TRACEY LEE" logo projection.
Three men performing on stage, with a large image of the group projected behind them. The men are wearing yellow shirts and appear to be rapping or singing.
A performer with long dark hair smiling and singing on stage in front of a colorful, patterned backdrop.
A woman with long dark hair singing into a microphone on a dimly lit stage, wearing a white jacket and gesturing with her hand.
A performer wearing a pink "H" cap singing into a microphone on a brightly lit stage with colorful lighting effects.
Two people performing on stage, a man with his arms raised and a woman singing into a microphone.
Three men in yellow shirts performing on stage with microphones.
A person wearing a white hat with the letter "H" performing on stage in a dark setting, holding a microphone.
A woman with long dark hair singing into a microphone on stage, wearing a burgundy leather corset-style top and jeans with straps.
Three men in white suits standing together on a stage, with a large projection screen behind them displaying their image.
A woman with long, dark curly hair singing into a microphone on a brightly lit stage, wearing a pink and white outfit.
A man wearing a Philadelphia 76ers jersey with the number 23 stands in front of a cheering crowd at a basketball event.
A man wearing a black vest and hat performing on stage, holding a microphone and gesturing with his hand.
Two performers on stage, one holding a microphone and singing, with the text "Crown Rulers" displayed behind them.
Large projection screen displaying the text "LARGE PRO" in a stylized font, with a performer on stage in the foreground.
Two people, a woman and a man, smiling and interacting in a dimly lit setting with stage lighting.
Two men performing on stage, one wearing a black hat and the other a white hat with a skull and crossbones logo.
Crown-shaped lights and the text "Crown Royals" on a dark, purple-lit stage.
Two men performing on a stage with purple lighting and smoke effects.
Two men performing on stage in a colorful, smoke-filled environment.
A man wearing a red Philadelphia Phillies baseball cap and shirt performing on stage with a microphone.
A smiling woman in a polka dot blouse sitting and conversing with a man in a dark jacket.

Lady B Basement Party 2026 Recap was originally published on classixphilly.com

More from Philly's R&B station

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Philly&#039;s R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close