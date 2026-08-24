Source: 2d illustrations and photos / Getty

Market Street Bridge Closes to Vehicles for 14-Month Rehabilitation Project

Philadelphia drivers who regularly cross the Market Street Bridge will need to find alternate routes as the 94-year-old bridge closes to vehicular traffic Monday for a major rehabilitation project expected to last 14 months.

The closure is part of a nearly $150 million PennDOT project to rehabilitate the bridge connecting Center City and University City. While preliminary construction began last year, the project is now entering a major phase, with the bridge expected to remain closed to vehicles until October 2027.

The rehabilitation will include significant improvements to the bridge, including the installation of a new protected two-way bike lane.

The impact will extend beyond drivers. Six SEPTA bus routes will be detoured, while parking restrictions are already being implemented along portions of Chestnut, 23rd and Walnut streets.

Officials are urging motorists to plan ahead and allow additional travel time as traffic patterns change throughout the construction period.

The long-term project is expected to modernize the historic bridge while improving transportation options between Center City and University City.