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RECAP: Kevin Ross Headlines A Night of R&B at "Majic After Dark"

RECAP: Kevin Ross Headlines A Night of R&B at “Majic After Dark”

Published on August 23, 2026
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A performer in a white suit singing on stage with a microphone, surrounded by colorful stage lighting and a large "KEVIN" display behind them.
Source: Paige Boyd / R1 Digital

Center Stage was the place to be on Saturday, August 22, as the latest installment of the Majic After Dark concert series delivered a night our community won’t soon forget. From the first note to the final bow, the room pulsed with the kind of energy that only live R&B can bring.

Grammy-nominated headliner Kevin Ross commanded the stage, pouring heart and soul into every lyric. His voice filled the venue, and the crowd sang right back—a beautiful call-and-response that turned strangers into one big family for the night.

But the magic started well before Ross took center stage. Opening acts Remey Williams and Felicia Temple set the tone with performances that proved the future of R&B is in gifted hands. Their sets warmed up the room and had fans on their feet, ready for everything that came next.

The whole night was a celebration of the music, the culture, and the connection we share when we gather to enjoy artists who speak to our experience. If you missed it—or if you were there and want to relive every unforgettable second—we’ve got you covered.

Scroll through the gallery below to catch all the standout moments!

A person in a white suit performing on a stage in a dark setting, holding a microphone and gesturing with their hands.
Source: Paige Boyd / R1 Digital
A performer in a white suit singing on stage under colorful stage lights, with the name "KEVIN" displayed behind them.
Source: Paige Boyd / R1 Digital
A man in a white suit and sunglasses performing on stage, with bright lights shining behind him.
Source: Paige Boyd / R1 Digital
A man in a white suit performing on stage, holding a microphone and singing into it.
Source: Paige Boyd / R1 Digital
A man in a white suit and sunglasses performing on stage with a microphone and speaker behind him.
Source: Paige Boyd / R1 Digital
A man in a red suit performing on stage, holding a microphone and gesturing with his hands.
Source: Paige Boyd / R1 Digital
A man in a pink suit performing on stage, with the "VIVI" logo visible behind him.
Source: Paige Boyd / R1 Digital
A woman in a leopard print outfit singing into a microphone on stage under purple lighting.
Source: Paige Boyd / R1 Digital
A woman in a leopard print jumpsuit singing into a microphone on stage, with a large "Life" logo visible behind her.
Source: Paige Boyd / R1 Digital
A crowded indoor event with people wearing formal attire. The MAJIC 107.5 logo is visible on a screen in the background.
Source: Paige Boyd / R1 Digital
A group of people, including several smiling individuals, gathered in a dimly lit venue with purple lighting.
Source: Paige Boyd / R1 Digital
A person in a bright green outfit sitting in a crowd, holding a smartphone and taking a selfie.
Source: Paige Boyd / R1 Digital
A person wearing a beige jacket and shorts performs on a stage under blue lighting, holding a microphone.
Source: Paige Boyd / R1 Digital
A person wearing a cap and jacket performing on stage under colorful lighting.
Source: Paige Boyd / R1 Digital
Two men in casual clothing standing and conversing in a dimly lit indoor setting.
Source: Paige Boyd / R1 Digital
Two men wearing sunglasses standing against a dark wall
Source: Paige Boyd / R1 Digital
A performer in a white suit singing into a microphone on stage, with spotlights shining on them.
Source: Paige Boyd / R1 Digital
A man in a white suit and sunglasses performing on stage, holding a microphone.
Source: Paige Boyd / R1 Digital
Three performers on stage, one in a white suit singing into a microphone, flanked by two dancers in black outfits.
Source: Paige Boyd / R1 Digital
A man in a white suit singing into a microphone on stage, with spotlights shining behind him.
Source: Paige Boyd / R1 Digital
A performer on stage in a white suit gesturing with his arms, with a large "KEVIN" projection behind him and other performers visible.
Source: Paige Boyd / R1 Digital

RECAP: Kevin Ross Headlines A Night of R&B at “Majic After Dark” was originally published on majicatl.com

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