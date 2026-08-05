Perez Hilton Hospitalized After Harming Himself On Livestream

Source: Denise Truscello / Getty

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton entered a Miami hospital after a disturbing livestream prompted viewers to contact emergency services. Authorities responded to his home after receiving multiple reports that he appeared to harm himself during the broadcast. Deputies worked with mental health professionals to manage the situation and transport him to a hospital for treatment. Officials said they focused on de-escalation and safety throughout the response.

Representatives for Hilton expressed concern for his well-being and asked the public to respect his privacy while he receives medical care. They said they had not spoken directly with him after the incident but hoped he would recover. Authorities did not release additional medical information, and they have not announced when he might leave the hospital.

Hilton, whose real name is Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr., gained national attention during the early 2000s through his celebrity gossip website. Over the years, he expanded his career with podcasts, television appearances, and social media content. His online presence attracted millions of readers and often sparked debate because of his outspoken reporting style.

The incident also renewed discussion about mental health, crisis intervention, and the responsibilities of social media platforms when users broadcast signs of emotional distress. Law enforcement officials credited concerned viewers for contacting emergency services quickly. They emphasized that trained crisis responders and licensed mental health professionals played an important role in the response.

The investigation into the incident continues, although authorities have not announced any criminal allegations connected to the case. Supporters, fellow media personalities, and fans have shared messages wishing Hilton a full recovery. Officials encouraged anyone who witnesses a mental health emergency to contact local emergency services or a crisis hotline so trained professionals can respond as quickly as possible.