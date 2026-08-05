PA Home Healthcare Fraud Charges

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Federal and Pennsylvania officials charged 19 defendants after investigators uncovered several home healthcare fraud schemes that allegedly stole more than $4 million from Medicare and Medicaid programs. Prosecutors said the defendants billed government healthcare programs for services they never provided and used false records to support fraudulent claims. Authorities announced the charges as part of a broader effort to stop healthcare fraud and protect public funds.

Investigators said several defendants claimed they provided home care while they worked other jobs, traveled, stayed in hospitals, or even served time in prison. Prosecutors also alleged that one defendant billed for more than 24 hours of care in a single day on hundreds of occasions. Officials said the schemes diverted money that should have supported elderly and disabled patients who depend on home healthcare services.

The U.S. Department of Justice worked with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General, and other law enforcement agencies during the investigation. Officials explained that investigators reviewed billing records, gathered evidence, and identified patterns that pointed to fraudulent activity. They said the investigation highlighted the importance of monitoring healthcare claims and holding dishonest providers accountable.

Federal officials also expanded the Northeast Health Care Fraud Strike Force into the Philadelphia area to strengthen future investigations. They said the new resources will help investigators detect fraud more quickly and recover taxpayer money. Prosecutors stressed that healthcare programs exist to support vulnerable people, not to fund criminal schemes.

The defendants now face criminal charges, but the court has not determined their guilt. Each defendant remains innocent unless prosecutors prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt. Officials encouraged healthcare providers to follow billing rules carefully and urged anyone who suspects healthcare fraud to report the information to law enforcement.