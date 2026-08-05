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Philadelphia to Host LeBron James Look-Alike Contest in Rittenhouse Square This Halloween

Fans of LeBron James are being invited to gather at Rittenhouse Square Park on Saturday, Oct. 31, at 1 p.m. for a LeBron James Look-Alike Contest, a lighthearted community event designed to celebrate the start of the NBA season and the basketball icon’s arrival in Philadelphia.

The event was announced on Instagram with a simple invitation:

“Are you Him? Pull up and let us decide – let’s kick off the NBA season with a LeBron James Look Alike Contest on Halloween in Rittenhouse Square Park. I’ll see you there!” lexaprotaganist wrote on Instagram.’

Participants are encouraged to channel their inner “King James,” whether that means sporting a shaved head and beard, wearing a No. 23 jersey, recreating one of LeBron’s signature pregame outfits, or even mimicking his famous chalk toss. While bragging rights will undoubtedly be on the line, organizers have yet to announce official contest rules or prizes.

The contest continues Philadelphia’s growing tradition of hosting viral celebrity look-alike competitions. In recent years, Rittenhouse Square has become a hotspot for these fan-driven gatherings, hosting contests inspired by celebrities including Eagles legends Jason Kelce and Jalen Hurts. Those events attracted enthusiastic crowds and generated widespread attention across social media.

This year’s LeBron-themed event comes amid heightened excitement surrounding basketball in Philadelphia. Since LeBron James’ blockbuster move to the 76ers, the city has embraced its newest superstar with murals, merchandise, fan meetups, and now a Halloween celebration dedicated to finding the city’s best LeBron look-alike.

For basketball fans, Halloween this year in Center City promises to be about more than costumes. It will be an opportunity to celebrate one of the game’s all-time greats, connect with fellow fans, and see who wears the crown as Philadelphia’s ultimate LeBron James look-alike.