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Human Remains Found in Northeast Philadelphia Wooded Area, Investigation Underway

Philadelphia police are investigating after skeletal human remains were discovered in a wooded section of Northeast Philadelphia Tuesday evening, prompting an active investigation by homicide detectives and the Medical Examiner’s Office.

According to authorities, officers responded around 7 p.m. to the 12000 block of Knights Road after receiving a report of possible human remains. When police arrived, they located the skeletal remains of an adult in a wooded area near the roadway.

Investigators have not yet determined the identity, gender, or cause of death of the individual. The remains will undergo further examination by the Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Office, which is expected to conduct forensic testing and an autopsy in an effort to identify the person and determine how they died.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have information related to the discovery to contact the Philadelphia Police Department by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or by submitting an anonymous tip online.