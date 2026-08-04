Klay Thompson Checks Kevin Durant Over MVP Diss: "Aye Man, U Good?"

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Kevin Durant’s burner accounts may be extinct, but the Houston Rockets star is still getting off his hot takes on main.

An Instagram post suggested that the LeBron James-led 2026-27 Philadelphia 76ers roster is more talented than the Durant-equipped Golden State Warriors.

But when he pleaded his case that the Warriors have a more stacked roster, he inadvertently dissed Klay Thompson in the process.

“Ain’t close lmao. Joel, MVP recently. Jaylen Brown, recent Finals MVP, Tyrese Maxey, All-Star the last 3 years,” Durant wrote. “We all know what Bron does. Klay Thompson, never a MVP candidate in nothing, 22ppg. Draymond, 14ppg, 7 rebounds 6 assist, Steph a MVP just like Joel was. I don’t get how the Warriors team is better on paper.”

Thompson was quick to respond on his IG stories, writing, “Aye man, u good? What u using my full government for?”

In other Klay Thompson news, his stay in Dallas may be shorter than anyone expected.

The veteran sharpshooter is reportedly back on the trade market as the Dallas Mavericks explore potential deals involving the four-time NBA champion before the start of the upcoming season.

According to Newsweek, league insiders don’t expect Thompson to remain on the Mavericks’ roster by opening night, fueling speculation about where the future Hall of Famer could land next. Among the teams frequently mentioned are the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat, with Thompson reportedly open to returning to Southern California.

“My understanding is that Thompson would welcome a return to Los Angeles, where he spent part of his childhood and still owns a home,” The Athletic reported.

Thompson, 36, joined the Mavericks after spending the first 13 seasons of his NBA career with the Golden State Warriors, where he formed one of the league’s most feared backcourts alongside Stephen Curry. The duo, famously known as the “Splash Brothers,” helped lead Golden State to four NBA championships and transformed the way the modern game is played with their elite three-point shooting.

While Thompson remained a reliable perimeter threat in Dallas, his production dipped from his peak years. He appeared in 72 games during the 2024-25 season, averaging 14 points per game while shooting 41.2 percent from the field. Newsweek noted that across 69 appearances, he averaged 11.7 points on 39.3 percent shooting, underscoring the challenges that have come with age and injuries.

Despite the trade rumors, Thompson hasn’t ruled out a storybook ending in the Bay Area.

“Shoot, I don’t know,” Thompson said during an appearance at Fanatics Fest when asked about a possible Warriors reunion. “I’ve got one more year on my deal. It’d be nice to end it in Golden State.”

See social media’s reaction to Durant and Thompson’s back-and-forth below.