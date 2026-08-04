Michigan Reports First U.S. Deaths in Record Cyclospora Outbreak

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Michigan health officials have confirmed the first two U.S. deaths linked to the ongoing Cyclospora outbreak, marking a grim milestone in the nation’s largest recorded surge of the foodborne illness. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said both individuals had significant underlying health conditions, and dehydration from the infection contributed to their deaths.

Health officials continue to investigate the outbreak, which has sickened more than 11,500 people across Michigan and hospitalized 193 patients. State investigators believe contaminated lettuce or salad greens likely fueled many infections, although they have not identified a single grower or supplier as the definitive source. Officials continue to examine additional food products as the investigation moves forward.

Federal and state agencies have traced part of the outbreak to shredded iceberg lettuce from central Mexico. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a voluntary recall in July after investigators linked the product to illnesses in several states. The affected lettuce reached restaurants and retailers before companies removed it from distribution.

Cyclospora, a microscopic parasite, causes cyclosporiasis, an intestinal illness that often brings prolonged watery diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, fatigue, and dehydration. Most healthy people recover with treatment, but older adults and individuals with weakened immune systems face a greater risk of serious complications.

Public health officials have urged consumers to follow recall notices, practice proper food safety, and seek medical care if symptoms persist for several days. Doctors can prescribe antibiotics that shorten the illness when they diagnose the infection early. Health experts also encourage anyone who recently ate recalled lettuce and developed severe gastrointestinal symptoms to contact a healthcare provider.

The outbreak has raised new concerns about food safety and produce tracking throughout the United States. Investigators continue to search for the exact source of contamination while health agencies work to prevent additional illnesses. Officials say the investigation remains active, and they expect to release more information as new evidence becomes available.