Suge Knight Set to Testify in Tupac Shakur Murder Trial

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The upcoming murder trial of Duane “Keefe D” Davis has taken another dramatic turn as prosecutors prepare to call Marion “Suge” Knight as a witness. Court filings identify Knight, the former Death Row Records executive, as one of more than 200 potential witnesses in the long-awaited case surrounding the 1996 killing of Tupac Shakur. Jury selection will begin on August 10 in Las Vegas.

Knight drove the BMW that carried Shakur on the night of the shooting. A white Cadillac pulled alongside their vehicle at a Las Vegas intersection, and gunfire struck both men. Shakur suffered fatal injuries and died six days later, while Knight survived with minor wounds. Prosecutors now view Knight as one of the only surviving eyewitnesses who can offer firsthand testimony about the attack.

Davis has pleaded not guilty to murder and related charges. Prosecutors allege that he orchestrated the shooting after a fight involving members of Shakur’s entourage and Orlando Anderson, Davis’ nephew, earlier that evening. Investigators revived the decades-old case after Davis discussed the events in interviews and a memoir that described his role in the incident.

Knight previously rejected the idea of testifying after Davis’ 2023 arrest, telling reporters that he would not take the stand against anyone. Despite those earlier comments, prosecutors included his name on the latest witness list, raising questions about whether he will appear in court or challenge the request.

The court recently handed prosecutors another victory by allowing jurors to hear portions of Davis’ 2008 police interview, which defense attorneys had tried to exclude. Prosecutors argue that Davis later reinforced those statements through public interviews and his book.

The trial marks the first criminal prosecution connected to Shakur’s death nearly three decades after the shooting shocked the music world. If Knight testifies, jurors could hear testimony from the only surviving eyewitness who sat beside Tupac during his final moments.