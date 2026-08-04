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Philadelphia Health Officials Urge Caution as Cyclospora Outbreak Raises Concerns About Lettuce

As a nationwide outbreak of the intestinal parasite Cyclospora continues to grow, Philadelphia health officials and local grocery stores are reassuring shoppers while urging them to stay informed about recalled produce.

More than 4,100 confirmed cases of cyclospora have been reported across the United States, prompting increased monitoring of leafy greens and other fresh produce. Although the outbreak has affected multiple states, Philadelphia has seen a relatively small number of confirmed cases. As of July 29, the Philadelphia Department of Public Health had confirmed 13 cases within the city.

Local Risk Remains Low

According to the city’s Department of Public Health, the local case count does not necessarily reflect infections tied to the current national outbreak.

“While this number is larger than usual, it does include cases that were confirmed before the onset of the current outbreak — and includes cases in which the individual most likely contracted the illness while outside the city, or internationally,” a department spokesperson told WHYY.

Lettuce Linked to the Outbreak

Federal investigators have linked many confirmed cases to iceberg lettuce products supplied by Taylor Farms and served at Taco Bell locations, though investigations into additional sources remain ongoing. Consumers are encouraged to pay close attention to product recalls and public health advisories as more information becomes available.

Despite the national concern, many Philadelphia-area grocery stores and produce distributors say they have not changed their purchasing practices because they rely on notifications from suppliers and government agencies.

Michael Anastasio, owner of a South Philadelphia produce wholesaler that supplies more than 60 local restaurants, told WHYY his company remains vigilant.

“As of right now, we have no restrictions on what we are purchasing,” Anastasio said.

He added:

“We would be notified by the distribution center and the USDA if there was an issue.”

What Is Cyclospora?

Cyclospora is a microscopic parasite that infects the intestines after people consume contaminated food or water. In the United States, outbreaks are most commonly associated with fresh produce.

Symptoms usually begin about a week after exposure and can include:

Watery or explosive diarrhea

Stomach cramps

Bloating

Fatigue

Nausea

Loss of appetite

Increased gas

Some people also experience vomiting, low-grade fever, or body aches. Without treatment, symptoms can last several weeks or even longer.

Health experts say consumers should not stop eating fresh fruits and vegetables altogether. Instead, shoppers should:

Check for current FDA and CDC recalls before purchasing produce.

Wash fresh fruits and vegetables thoroughly, even though washing may not completely eliminate Cyclospora.

Avoid consuming recalled products.

Seek medical attention if severe diarrhea develops after eating fresh produce.



While Philadelphia has experienced relatively few confirmed cases compared with other parts of the country, public health officials say awareness remains the best defense.