LeBron James Gets the Mural Treatment in Philadelphia

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LeBron James’ arrival in Philadelphia has officially made its mark on the city’s walls.

Just days after the future Hall of Famer’s blockbuster move to the Philadelphia 76ers, the first mural celebrating James in a Sixers uniform has appeared in the city, becoming another symbol of the excitement surrounding one of the biggest acquisitions in franchise history. The artwork depicts James wearing the No. 23 Sixers jersey and has quickly drawn attention across social media.

The mural represents more than just another piece of sports art. In Philadelphia, murals honoring star athletes have become part of the city’s sports culture, celebrating championship runs, iconic moments and beloved players.

James’ arrival has transformed expectations for the 76ers heading into the 2026-27 NBA season. Alongside Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and the rest of Philadelphia’s revamped roster, the four-time NBA champion is expected to immediately make the Sixers legitimate championship contenders.