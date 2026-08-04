Saucy Santana Faces Backlash After Celebrating White House ICE Video

Source: Stephen J. Cohen / Getty

Saucy Santana sparked widespread criticism after he celebrated the White House’s use of his viral song, “Quiet on the Creek,” in a social media video promoting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The controversy erupted after Santana reacted positively to the video’s use of his music before later deleting his repost.

The White House featured Santana’s song in a clip that highlighted ICE enforcement activities, continuing a recent trend of pairing popular music with immigration-related messaging. The administration has also used songs from artists such as Drake and Bad Bunny in similar videos, drawing attention and debate across social media.

Critics quickly flooded social platforms with negative reactions. Many questioned why Santana, a Black queer artist, expressed excitement about a video that promoted an agency many activists criticize for its immigration enforcement practices. Some users argued that he failed to recognize the video’s political message before sharing it. Others accused him of acting out of touch with the concerns of many fans.

After the criticism intensified, Santana removed the repost, but screenshots and screen recordings continued to circulate online. Although Santana did not publicly endorse ICE or its policies, many commenters interpreted his initial reaction as support for the administration’s messaging.

The incident added another chapter to the ongoing debate over the government’s use of popular music in political content. Several artists have objected when political campaigns or government agencies used their songs without aligning with their personal views or public image.

Despite the controversy, “Quiet on the Creek” continues to gain momentum online following its viral success. However, the backlash surrounding Santana’s reaction has shifted attention from the song’s popularity to the broader conversation about politics, social media, and the responsibilities that accompany public influence