HBO Series Explores Reptile Smuggling Roots in Philadelphia in ‘Monsters of God’

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Philadelphia’s Hidden Role in the Global Reptile Trade Takes Center Stage in HBO’s Monsters of God

Philadelphia is known for its rich history, passionate sports fans and iconic landmarks. But a new HBO documentary series is shining a spotlight on a far less celebrated chapter of the region’s past: its role as a major hub in the international reptile smuggling trade.

Premiering on HBO Max on Aug. 6, Monsters of God is a five-part documentary from filmmaker Eric Goode, the creator behind the hit docuseries Tiger King and Chimp Crazy. This time, Goode explores the shadowy, billion-dollar underground market for exotic reptiles, tracing its origins through dealers, collectors, smugglers, law enforcement officials and conservationists.

Philadelphia at the Center of Episode One

The series opens by focusing on Hank Molt, founder of the Philadelphia Reptile Exchange, a business that became synonymous with the booming exotic reptile trade during its heyday.

According to the filmmakers, Philadelphia served as one of the country’s most influential centers for buying, selling and distributing rare snakes, turtles, lizards and alligators to zoos, collectors and even Hollywood productions.

Rather than simply portraying the trade as a criminal enterprise, the documentary examines the complex motivations behind those involved—from lifelong reptile enthusiasts to international traffickers—and the environmental consequences that followed.

From Tiger King to the Reptile Underground

Goode has become known for documenting controversial corners of the exotic animal world. While Tiger King focused on private big-cat ownership and Chimp Crazy explored the captive chimpanzee industry, Monsters of God shifts attention to reptiles, an industry that has often escaped widespread public scrutiny.

The documentary also benefits from Goode’s personal experience. Before becoming a conservationist, he was involved in the reptile community himself, giving him unusual access to many of the key figures featured throughout the series.

The filmmakers examine how demand for exotic pets fueled illegal collection efforts around the world while placing pressure on already vulnerable species. Federal investigators, reptile dealers, collectors and conservation experts each offer differing perspectives on an industry that operated largely out of public view for decades.

When and Where to Watch

Monsters of God premieres Aug. 6 on HBO and HBO Max, with new episodes released weekly. The five-part series follows the evolution of the illegal reptile trade from local dealers to international trafficking operations while examining the lasting impact on wildlife conservation efforts.