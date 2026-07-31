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Philly Schools Back To School Bus Tour Stops

Philadelphia School District Launches Back-to-School Bus Tour Ahead of Aug. 24 Return

The School District of Philadelphia is rolling out a citywide back-to-school push aimed at helping families prepare for the first day of classes on Monday, Aug. 24, with officials bringing resources directly into neighborhoods through the return of its Back-to-School Bus Tour.

The tour will include enrollment help, transportation information, student services, family support resources, and a new High School Showcase designed to connect students with school options and programs.

The tour is scheduled to make four stops across the city between Aug. 3 and Aug. 15:

Philly Schools Back To School Bus Tour Stop Include:

Aug. 3: Roosevelt Mall, 2329 Cottman Ave.

Roosevelt Mall, 2329 Cottman Ave. Aug. 7: Penrose School (Little School House), 2515 S. 78th St.

Penrose School (Little School House), 2515 S. 78th St. Aug. 11: Marcus Foster Memorial Stadium (Gratz Supersite), 1627 W. Hunting Park Ave.

Marcus Foster Memorial Stadium (Gratz Supersite), 1627 W. Hunting Park Ave. Aug. 15: MLK High School, 6100 Stenton Ave.1

Each event is set to run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the district is encouraging families to pre-register.

District officials say the events will also offer free immunizations and sports physicals at select stops, along with backpacks, school supplies, frozen treats, and other giveaways while supplies last. Families can also learn about extracurricular opportunities, including sports, arts, and clubs, as well as career pathways within the district.

Alongside the bus tour, the district is promoting parent portal sign-ups and directing families to its Family Hub for additional year-round support.

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