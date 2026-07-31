Maverick Carter Pushes Back on LeBron ‘Last Dance’-Style Documentary Reports

Source: Kevork S. Djansezian / Getty

LeBron James, Maverick Carter Push Back on ‘Last Dance’-Style Documentary Reports

Reports that LeBron James is preparing to star in a “Last Dance”-style documentary chronicling the final chapter of his NBA career are being publicly disputed by the NBA superstar and his longtime business partner, Maverick Carter.

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The speculation began after a report claimed James and ESPN were nearing an agreement on a documentary series that would follow him through what was expected to be the final stop of his legendary career with the Philadelphia 76ers. The report suggested the project was at the “1-yard line” and would feature behind-the-scenes access similar to ESPN’s acclaimed 2020 Michael Jordan documentary, The Last Dance.

According to the initial reporting, James’ rumored project would have followed the four-time NBA champion during his tenure with the 76ers while weaving in archival footage from throughout his Hall of Fame career.

The original report fueled excitement because of its similarities to The Last Dance, the 10-part documentary series that chronicled Michael Jordan’s final championship season with the Chicago Bulls while incorporating decades of previously unseen footage. The series became a cultural phenomenon after premiering in 2020.

Within hours, however, Carter forcefully rejected the claims.

“We are NOT doing anything like the ‘Last Dance.’ LeBron doesn’t even know when his last season is,” Carter wrote on X.

James later amplified the message by reposting Carter’s statement on social media, signaling his agreement with the denial and casting doubt on reports that a documentary has already been finalized.

While Carter denied that a Last Dance-style production is currently in the works, he did not address whether other documentary or media projects could eventually materialize.