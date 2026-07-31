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New Jersey Police Officer Disguised as a Shrub Helps Nab 74 Distracted Drivers in Unconventional Safety Crackdown

Drivers traveling through downtown Dunellen may have thought they were passing ordinary roadside landscaping this week. Instead, one of those “shrubs” was actually a police officer helping crack down on distracted driving.

The Dunellen Police Department’s unusual enforcement operation resulted in 74 distracted driving citations in just six hours, highlighting both the creativity of local law enforcement and the ongoing dangers of motorists using handheld devices behind the wheel.

The operation took place along the 100 block of North Washington Avenue, a busy downtown corridor known for heavy vehicle traffic and pedestrian activity. An officer dressed in camouflage resembling a roadside bush watched for drivers using handheld cell phones, then alerted nearby officers who conducted traffic stops and issued citations.

“Our ‘shrub’ was busy,” the department said in a Facebook post after the operation.

Police also used the opportunity to remind drivers why the campaign was launched.

“Let this be a reminder: That text or notification can wait. Keep your eyes on the road, not your screen!” the department wrote.

The eye-catching tactic quickly gained attention online, with videos and photos of the camouflaged officer spreading across social media and national news outlets. While many found the disguise humorous, officials stressed that the mission was anything but a joke.

The enforcement detail was specifically designed to uphold New Jersey’s Handheld Cell Phone Law, which prohibits motorists from using handheld electronic devices while driving. First-time offenders can face fines ranging from $200 to $400, with steeper penalties for repeat violations.

Distracted driving remains one of the leading causes of crashes across the United States. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, thousands of people are killed and hundreds of thousands more are injured each year in crashes involving distracted drivers.

Officials say the highly visible—and highly unusual—operation was intended not only to issue citations but also to send a clear message that distracted driving can have deadly consequences.

Whether officers disguised as shrubs become a regular sight on New Jersey roadways remains to be seen. But for drivers in Dunellen, the enforcement detail served as a reminder that even roadside bushes might be watching.

As the Dunellen Police Department put it, the safest place for a driver’s attention isn’t on a phone screen—it’s on the road ahead