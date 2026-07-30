Philly schools offer free backpacks, school supplies, enrollment assistance, and health services before the school year starts.

Families should check their child's school website for supply lists and complete required health forms like physicals and immunizations.

Organizations across the city provide free school essentials like backpacks, notebooks, and other classroom supplies to support families.

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Back-to-School 2026: A School Readiness Checklist for Philadelphia Students and Families

As summer winds down, families across Philadelphia are preparing for the first day of school. The School District of Philadelphia will welcome students back on Monday, Aug. 24, and officials are encouraging families to take advantage of free resources available throughout the city before the school year begins.

Superintendent Dr. Tony B. Watlington Sr. emphasized the importance of community partnerships in helping students start the year prepared.

“Together, let’s prepare for a great new school year,” Watlington wrote in announcing the District’s 2026 Back-to-School Bus Tour, which offers families free backpacks, school supplies, enrollment assistance, and health services.

School Readiness Checklist

Whether your child is entering kindergarten or high school, parents can use this checklist to ensure they’re ready for day one.

✅ Confirm Enrollment

Verify your child’s school assignment.

Update emergency contact information.

Make sure your Parent & Family Portal account is active.

✅ Review School Supply Lists

Supply lists vary by school and grade level, but common items include:

Backpack

Composition notebooks

Pencils and pens

Folders

Glue sticks

Crayons or colored pencils

Highlighters

Tissues and hand sanitizer

Parents should check their child’s individual school website for the latest supply list.

✅ Complete Required Health Forms

Students entering certain grades may need:

Physical exams

Immunization records

Dental forms

Sports physicals for student-athletes

Free immunizations and sports physicals are available at select District Back-to-School events.

✅ Establish Healthy Routines

Education experts recommend:

Returning to a consistent bedtime two weeks before school begins.

Limiting screen time before bed.

Eating a healthy breakfast.

Packing school bags the night before.

✅ Know Transportation Plans

Families whose children ride SEPTA should review updated bus routes before the first day of school, as service changes take effect just before classes begin.

Where Philadelphia Families Can Get Free School Supplies

Several organizations across the city are helping students head back to class without the financial burden of purchasing supplies.

The School District of Philadelphia hosts its annual Back-to-School Bus Tour , where families can receive free backpacks and school supplies , register students, receive immunizations and school physicals, and connect with dozens of community organizations. Four mega-events are scheduled throughout August.

, where families can receive , register students, receive immunizations and school physicals, and connect with dozens of community organizations. Four mega-events are scheduled throughout August. Soles Foundation hosts annual back-to-school drives that distribute backpacks, notebooks, pencils, and other classroom essentials to children throughout Philadelphia.

hosts annual back-to-school drives that distribute backpacks, notebooks, pencils, and other classroom essentials to children throughout Philadelphia. Cool Kidz Empowermen t organizes a yearly Back-to-School Drive providing free backpacks and school supplies to students.

t organizes a yearly Back-to-School Drive providing free backpacks and school supplies to students. The Block Shop holds its “Block 2 School” event, supplying students with back-to-school essentials.

holds its “Block 2 School” event, supplying students with back-to-school essentials. Motivated Community Resource Center hosts a community back-to-school fair featuring free school supplies, books, food, and family resources.

Cradles to Crayons partners with schools and community organizations to provide children with school essentials, clothing, backpacks, and supplies.

partners with schools and community organizations to provide children with school essentials, clothing, backpacks, and supplies. Mother of Mercy House operates a Backpack Program that provides bookbags and school supplies for children throughout the school year.

Additional Free Resources for Parents

Families looking for extra support can also take advantage of:

Parent & Family University , which offers free workshops, educational resources, and technology assistance for parents.

, which offers free workshops, educational resources, and technology assistance for parents. The District’s Back-to-School Resource Hub , featuring enrollment information, transportation updates, health requirements, and event schedules.

, featuring enrollment information, transportation updates, health requirements, and event schedules. Free Pre-K through the City’s PHLpreK program for eligible 3- and 4-year-olds.