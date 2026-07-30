More B2B companies are betting on buying intent data instead of bigger sales teams

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Buying intent data is becoming more popular with organizations because it focuses on quality leads rather than quantity and allows salespeople to work smarter, rather than harder. There’s no need to waste valuable time and resources on cold, unverified leads.

For many years, B2B companies worked on business growth by expanding their sales teams. However, hiring more salespeople doesn’t always translate into higher sales, despite the prevalent belief.

Of course, hiring talented sales professionals is important, and that should not be taken off the table, but it’s also important to invest in buying intent data, which can help these talented salespeople identify prospects that are more likely to make a purchase and focus their sales tactics on them.

What Is Buying Intent Data?

Buying intent data refers to information that may indicate a company’s interest in particular products, services, or business solutions. These buyer signals can come from a variety of sources, including:

Website activity

Content downloads

Webinar participation

Product research

Search behavior

Email engagement

Interactions across digital channels

Predictive analytics

Individually, these actions may not guarantee a purchase, but together they can provide useful insight into where a prospect may be in the buying journey. The goal is to better understand when interest is increasing so sales outreach can be more timely and relevant.

Quality Is Replacing Quantity

Many B2B organizations have discovered that contacting every potential prospect is no longer one of the most effective B2B sales strategies. Salespeople have a limited amount of time on their hands. They are busy with a hundred little things and don’t have time to follow up with every lead on their plate.

Sales teams often spend significant time pursuing leads that have little interest or no immediate need, because they have no idea how to prioritize these leads. Using data-driven marketing can help prioritize prospects who are already demonstrating behaviors associated with active research or purchasing consideration.

Rather than making more calls, sales professionals can spend more time engaging with prospects who may be closer to making a decision. Choosing lead generation software from ZoomInfo can help in this regard as well.

Better Alignment Between Sales And Marketing

Buying intent data also strengthens collaboration between marketing and sales.

Marketing teams can use behavioral insights to create more targeted campaigns, while sales representatives receive better-qualified leads supported by measurable engagement. Both departments work from the same customer insights rather than relying solely on assumptions or broad demographic information.

Improved alignment often results in more consistent customer experiences. It’s a common lament of organizations that their sales and marketing teams are out of alignment. Buying intent data fixes this issue.

Buying Intent Data Makes Sales Outreach More Timely and Relevant

It isn’t easy being a salesperson in today’s fast-paced business world. It’s important to focus efforts on the right B2B sales strategies. One of them includes buying intent data.

This way, salespeople can focus their efforts on the right kinds of leads and stop wasting their precious time.

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