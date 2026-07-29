Monica McNutt Says Caitlin Clark Will Need More 'Accountability' as WNBA Career Evolves

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ESPN analyst Monica McNutt is weighing in on Caitlin Clark’s place in the WNBA, and the internet isn’t happy about it.

McNutt merely noted that the Indiana Fever star may eventually need to broaden her perspective as she continues to grow into one of the most influential figures the league has ever seen.

Clark spent WNBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago opening up about the realities of life as one of the league’s biggest stars, speaking candidly about the emotional toll that comes with constant attention, criticism and online scrutiny. Less than 24 hours later, McNutt addressed those comments, acknowledging Clark’s popularity while suggesting that experience will eventually bring a greater understanding of how her platform shapes the rest of the league.

“This is what I will say,” McNutt said during Women’s Sports Sundays. “Caitlin Clark is 24. She is a shining star in the galaxy of the WNBA. But I do think as she continues to matriculate through this league, there’s room for a little bit more accountability and self-awareness in terms of her role in the larger sisterhood, if she sees it that way, in the WNBA.”

McNutt’s comments came after Clark’s interview with ESPN’s Malika Andrews, during which the reigning Rookie of the Year admitted that the nonstop attention can be emotionally exhausting.

“I think sometimes people forget, like, I have feelings,” Clark said. “Like I’m a real individual. I feel things and I have emotions and I get emotional and I get frustrated and I get sad and I get upset.”

Despite the pressure, Clark said she has learned not to let social media shape her reality.

“I have really thick skin,” she said. “I think also I always try to remind myself is like social media is not always reality, and that is really lost on people.”

McNutt made it clear she wasn’t dismissing Clark’s experience, but rather suggesting that perspective often comes with age and time in the league. Her remarks, however, quickly drew criticism online, with many of Clark’s supporters accusing the ESPN analyst of unfairly placing additional expectations on the Fever guard.

The conversation is just the latest chapter in the debate surrounding Clark. In recent weeks, discussions have centered on everything from physical play and officiating to whether Clark should already be considered the face of the WNBA.

While McNutt’s comments sparked another wave of online discourse, they also highlighted an unavoidable reality: nearly every major conversation about the WNBA eventually circles back to Clark, whose every word, performance and interaction continues to generate headlines both on and off the court.

See more critique about McNutt’s Clark comments below.