Air Force Bron? LeBron James Reportedly Considering Helicopter Commute From New York to Philadelphia

Source: Luke Hales / Getty

LeCommute?: LeBron rumored to commute from New York as a Sixer

According to multiple reports following his move to the Philadelphia 76ers, LeBron James is considering living in New York City while commuting to Philadelphia for games and practices by helicopter—a setup that would instantly become one of the most unconventional living arrangements in professional sports. The reports stem from comments by ESPN insiders, though no final decision has been confirmed.

The idea gained traction after ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on Get Up:

“He doesn’t seem like he’s going to live in Philadelphia full time, seems like he’s going to live at least part time in New York… I don’t even know how to frame it because it’s really truly unbelievable”

Earlier reporting from ESPN’s Dave McMenamin also noted that the possibility of living in New York while commuting to the Sixers “only added to the appeal” of signing with Philadelphia.

The logistics aren’t as far-fetched as they initially sound. A helicopter flight between Manhattan and Philadelphia can take roughly 45 minutes, significantly shorter than driving between the two cities. Charter helicopter services already operate along the corridor, making the commute technically feasible for someone with James’ resources.

Still, the arrangement has generated plenty of debate.

Some fans view it as another example of the flexibility afforded to one of the world’s wealthiest athletes, while others have questioned whether choosing not to live in the city where he plays sends the wrong message.

Not everyone is convinced the speculation should be taken as fact, however. Online discussions have pointed out that Windhorst described the move as something that “seems” likely rather than confirming it outright, and there has been no announcement from James regarding where he will ultimately reside.

If the reports prove accurate, “Air Force Bron” may become one of the most fitting nicknames of the 2026 NBA season.