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ACCT Philly Launches Adoption Incentives as Shelter Overflows With More Than 600 Animals

Philadelphia’s largest animal shelter is sounding the alarm after taking in more than 600 animals in just over a week, prompting officials to launch new adoption and foster incentives in an urgent effort to reduce overcrowding.

ACCT Philly says the shelter has reached a crisis point as an unprecedented surge of stray and surrendered animals continues to strain its resources. According to shelter officials, more than 400 of the new arrivals are cats and kittens, while more than 160 are dogs. The remaining animals include guinea pigs, wildlife and even an alligator.

Executive Director Sarah Barnett said the influx has pushed the shelter beyond its limits.

“Last week, we just went over a bridge or a ledge, I would say,” Barnett said.

The overcrowding has already had devastating consequences. Shelter officials confirmed that two dogs have been euthanized because there was no available space, while several others have been designated as urgent cases requiring immediate placement.

“The reality is that every day, depending on our intake, we are having to look at the animals in our shelter and make some really tough decisions,” Barnett said.

To encourage community support, ACCT Philly is offering donor-funded financial incentives for fostering and rescue efforts. Individuals who foster a large dog can receive a $200 gift card, while those fostering a cat with nursing kittens are eligible for a $150 gift card. Rescue organizations that take in large dogs can receive $750 per animal. The shelter is also waiving adoption fees on weekends throughout August in hopes of finding homes for more pets.

“That’s how bad things are; we’re literally paying people at this point to take animals,” she said.

Shelter leaders say several factors are driving the increase in admissions, including rising pet care costs, inflation and housing instability, which have forced more families to surrender their animals.

“The cost of pet food has gone up, and it’s called petflation… The cost of vet care has increased far beyond normal inflation,” Barnett said.

She added that housing challenges are also contributing to the crisis.

“When you have children and no place to live… you’re going to have to put your family first. A lot of people are struggling,” Barnett said.

Development and Marketing Director Grace Weinstein said the shelter is relying on community members to help relieve the overcrowding through fostering, adoption and volunteering.

“We want to make sure we can find all these animals a home, but they’re coming in really fast,” Weinstein said.

Barnett said that while donations are always appreciated, the most immediate need is for people willing to open their homes to animals in need—even temporarily.

“Right now really is a time where I would just say to the public, ‘We need you.’ We really need everyone to help,” Barnett said.