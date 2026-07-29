Feds Charge SEPTA Parts Supplier in Alleged Bid-Rigging Scheme

Hatfield-based Qual-Tran Products Company LLC accused of conspiring with competitors to rig SEPTA bids

Scheme allegedly involved submitting fake bids and a SEPTA insider helping another supplier lose intentionally

Prosecutors claim conspiracy undermined fair competition and cost taxpayers, though exact financial impact unclear

Source: Gregory Adams / Getty

Feds Charge SEPTA Parts Supplier in Alleged Years-Long Bid-Rigging Scheme

A Montgomery County transportation parts supplier have been charged in federal court for allegedly participating in a years-long conspiracy to manipulate SEPTA’s competitive bidding process, according to court documents filed by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Federal prosecutors allege that Hatfield-based Qual-Tran Products Company LLC conspired with competing vendors and others between March 2016 and November 2024 to rig bids on SEPTA contracts, violating federal antitrust laws. The company supplied transportation parts to transit agencies across the country, including SEPTA.

According to the criminal filing, the alleged scheme was designed to undermine SEPTA’s procurement process, which is intended to encourage fair competition and secure the best value for taxpayers purchasing parts and equipment for buses, trains and rail systems. Instead, prosecutors contend the conspirators created the appearance of competitive bidding while secretly deciding in advance which company would win certain contracts.

Court records identify Cathleen Shive, who joined Qual-Tran in 2011 and became the company’s president and owner in 2024, as one of those charged. Prosecutors allege that Shive and others coordinated with competing vendors and a SEPTA senior resource controller identified in court documents only as “Person #1.” SEPTA told NBC10 that the employee referenced in the filing is no longer employed by the transit agency.

The charging documents describe several examples of the alleged misconduct. In one instance, prosecutors claim Qual-Tran submitted both its own bid and a second bid that falsely appeared to come from another company. Investigators allege both bids originated from the same internet address associated with individuals connected to Qual-Tran, including Shive.

Prosecutors also allege that in 2023 a SEPTA insider helped arrange for another supplier to submit an intentionally losing bid and later instructed the company to provide a false explanation if questions arose about the pricing.

The Justice Department says the alleged conspiracy involved SEPTA contracts that received federal funding. However, federal officials have not disclosed the estimated dollar value of the contracts affected. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania declined to comment beyond the court filings, while the Justice Department did not answer questions regarding the alleged financial impact.

Qual-Tran Products Company LLC and Shive have each been charged with one count of conspiracy to restrain trade. As of the latest court filings, no hearing had been scheduled. The allegations remain accusations, and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.