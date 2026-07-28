Bayou Barbie Babe Angel Reese Channels Her Mattel Doll At WNBA All-Star, Sweetly Surprises Kaavia James With Coveted Collectible

Source: Geoff Stellfox/ Mattel Inc.

Like the prestigious poet laureate Monaleo once said, “Everything pinka,” and now that applies to Angel Reese who’s officially taken her “Bayou Barbie” nickname to a whole new level.

The WNBA star landed her own Barbie doll and carried on with pretty pink dolltivities all WNBA All-Star weekend and even gifted a certain celebrity kid her own doll over the weekend.

Source: Mattel Inc. / Mattel

Fresh off the reveal of her very own Barbie Signature doll, the WNBA star stepped into All-Star Weekend looking every bit the real-life version of the iconic toy.

Between her pink-inspired fits, signature confidence, and heartwarming moments with young fans, Reese showed the world that this collaboration is much bigger than a small collectible.

According to a press release, the Angel Reese Barbie Signature Doll celebrates the basketball star’s impact across sports, fashion, business, and philanthropy, while encouraging girls to dream without limits. The doll is dressed in Reese’s game day style and even sports a miniature version of her upcoming Reebok Angel Reese 1 basketball sneakers in an exclusive Barbie colorway.

“Throughout my basketball journey, I’ve always played by my own rules,” Reese shared in the announcement. “I hope young girls can look at this doll, lace up their Reeboks and feel inspired to confidently step into their power.” Source: Jacob Webster / Mattel

The timing could not have been better. Reese debuted her Barbie era just ahead of WNBA All-Star Weekend, where fans quickly noticed she was serving Barbie energy both on and off the court. The WNBA shared videos highlighting the three-time All-Star’s arrival and her new doll, while Reese also celebrated the launch across her own social media, embracing the moment that fans have been calling years in the making.

All-Star Barbie Has Entered The Chat:

One of the sweetest moments from the weekend came after the All-Star Game. According to Bleacher Report, Reese personally gifted one of her Barbie dolls to Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union’s daughter, Kaavia James Union Wade. A precious moment shared by the WNBA captured the adorable exchange as Kaavia excitedly accepted the doll from Reese. This was a sweet reminder of why representation matters.

The Barbie rollout also included The Angel Reese Dream Closet—a fan experience in Chicago created alongside TOGETHXR. Fans got an early look at the Barbie doll, the pink Reebok sneakers, and exclusive apparel inspired by Reese’s signature game day style before products officially hit stores.

Source: Jacob Webster / Mattel

For Reese, this moment feels like the perfect evolution of the “Bayou Barbie” nickname she made famous during her LSU days. What started as a college moniker has now become an official Barbie collaboration that celebrates not only her dominance on the hardwood but also her growing influence on the culture.

From inspiring the next generation to making little girls like Kaavia smile, Angel Reese’s impact continues to reach far beyond the basketball court.

Source: Reebok / Reebok

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Bayou Barbie Babe Angel Reese Channels Her Mattel Doll At WNBA All-Star, Sweetly Surprises Kaavia James With Coveted Collectible was originally published on bossip.com