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Philadelphia Reports First Decline in Homelessness in Two Years, But Housing Challenges Remain

For the first time in two years, Philadelphia has recorded a decline in homelessness, offering city leaders and service providers an encouraging sign that expanded outreach, shelter investments, and housing initiatives may be making a measurable impact.

According to the City of Philadelphia’s 2026 Point-in-Time Count, an annual federally required census conducted on a single night in February, 5,163 people were experiencing homelessness—down from 5,516 the previous year, representing an overall decline of nearly 7%. Even more notable was the sharp drop in unsheltered homelessness, with the number of people sleeping outdoors falling from 1,178 to 711, a 39% decrease.

The report marks the first year-over-year decline since homelessness began rising again following the pandemic.

City officials described the reduction in unsheltered homelessness as one of the largest annual improvements in recent years.

“This decline marks the first decrease in unsheltered homelessness in two years,” the Office of Homeless Services said in announcing the findings, while emphasizing that the data reflects a snapshot taken on one winter night rather than a complete picture of housing insecurity throughout the year.

More People Indoors, Fewer on the Streets

Although overall homelessness declined, the report highlights an important shift in where people are staying.

Approximately 4,452 individuals were counted in shelters or transitional housing programs, while 711 were living outdoors or in places not meant for human habitation. The increase in sheltered residents suggests that more individuals accepted emergency housing or supportive services even as the total homeless population decreased.

Housing advocates say moving people indoors is a critical first step toward providing long-term stability, healthcare, mental health treatment, and employment assistance.

Measuring Success Beyond the Numbers

Housing experts emphasize that long-term success will ultimately be measured not only by annual census figures but by whether individuals remain permanently housed.

While emergency shelters provide immediate safety, permanent supportive housing, affordable housing development, and continued access to behavioral health and recovery services remain essential to preventing people from returning to homelessness.

The latest data suggests Philadelphia is moving in a positive direction, but advocates caution that sustaining those gains will require continued investment and coordination.

The nearly 7% decline in overall homelessness—and especially the 39% reduction in people living outdoors—signals meaningful progress. Yet city leaders and service providers agree that the work is far from complete.