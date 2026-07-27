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21 Savage and his family are mourning the tragic loss of hiss 14-year-old nephew, Seven Shirley.

The 14-year-old was reportedly pronounced dead after an apparent suicide. According to reports, the incident occurred shortly after Seven accidentally shot his sister, who survived her injuries following multiple surgeries to her neck and vocal cords.

The heartbreaking tragedy has left loved ones searching for answers while highlighting the devastating consequences that can arise from young people access to firearms.

Prior to the incident, Seven allegedly purchased the firearm from someone on the street for $200. Family members say he bought it for protection after one of his friends had been shot the week before.

Following the accidental shooting, Seven took his own life, leaving his family in total shock.

His grandmother is now calling for accountability from the person who allegedly sold him the gun, believing the tragedy could have been prevented.

“Something needs to be done about that person who sold that gun because if he would have never bought that gun, this would have never happened.”

She also spoke about the emotional weight Seven may have been carrying in the moments after accidentally injuring his sister.

“Just that fast that boy had made the decision to kill himself. He probably sat up there and thought, ‘I’m finna go to jail, they’re going to ridicule me, everybody is going to be doing this and that and this, and this and that,’ and he couldn’t take it.”

This story is developing.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide or is in emotional distress, help is available. Call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. If you are elsewhere, contact your local emergency services or crisis hotline.

21 Savage Suffers Tragic Family Loss After Death Of Nephew was originally published on hiphopwired.com