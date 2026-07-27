Sigma Gamma Rho Welcomes 2026 Honorary Members Class

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty It is definitely Honorary Member Season with the ladies of the Divine Nine, and now it’s the Pretty Poodles of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated‘s turn to welcome new sisters! RELATED: Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Welcomes 2026 Honorary Members RELATED: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Welcomes 2026 Honorary Members Class During its 61st Biennial Boule in Tampa, FL on Friday (July 24), the sorority welcomed 21 women into the fold as honorary members. In a post on social media, the sorority wrote, “The 2026 Boule Induction Class embodies the spirit of service, the power of purpose, and the unwavering belief that women in every field, every community, and every corner of the world, hold the capacity to change what is possible.” Founded in 1922, Sigma Gamma Rho has welcomed women who exemplify the sorority’s motto of “Greater Service, Greater Progress.” Not only do these women continue to progress in their respective fields, but they also make a great impact in the communities they serve. More on Sigma Gamma Rho’s 2026 Honorary Members below!

Femita Ayanbeku-Bradley Running in the T64 classification in the 100-meter and 200-meter races, Femita Ayanbeku-Bradley (who lost her right leg in a car accident as a kid) is an 8x national champion who represented Team USA in the Paralympics in 2016, 2020, and 2024. She is also the founder of the nonprofit Limb-It-Less Creations, providing mentorship and adaptive sports opportunities for kids and adults with physical disabilities and limb differences.

Malorie Bailey Known to reality TV audiences for her appearances on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Malorie Bailey has used her platform to serve as an actress, author, entrepreneur, and advocate for health education for women of color. Following her own experiences with uterine fibroids and miscarriage, she and her sister, model Cynthia Bailey, have served as ambassadors for fibroid awareness.

Adrienne Bennett In a career spanning over four decades, Adrienne Bennett is recognized as the first Black woman to become a licensed master plumber in the United States. Starting her career with the Plumbers’ Union Local 98 in Detroit, she rose up the ranks from apprentice to plumbing inspector and code enforcement officer for the city of Detroit. Bennett is also recognized as the nation’s first Black female plumbing inspector and a certified medical gas inspector and installer.

Charita Carter Charita Carter is the first Black woman to serve as an Executive Creative Producer at Walt Disney Imagineering, the arm of the company responsible for designing and building Disney Parks’ attractions. Her work was granted more than 20 patents for the Walt Disney Company. She is best known as the lead producer behind the transformation of Magic Kingdom’s “Splash Mountain” attraction into the Princess And The Frog-themed “Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.”

Michelle Carter A three-time U.S. Olympian, Michelle Carter became the first Black American woman to win gold in the shot put at the 2016 Olympics in Rio with a record throw of 20.63 meters. She is also a motivational speaker and youth advocate, founding the You Throw Girl Sports Confidence Camp to inspire young women to be confident in their own skin.

Dr. Ann-Marie Dillard Dr. Ann-Marie Dillard is a licensed marriage and family therapist specifically trained in trauma-focused and attachment-centered approaches, dedicating over 20 years to mental health and service overseas. Dr. Dillard is also a humanitarian, with her nonprofit, Project Safety Nets, dedicated to education, health, and economic development in Senegal and The Gambia.

Natasha Grey-Brookes Natasha Grey-Brookes was elected in 2024 as the leader of St. Kitts and Nevis’ People’s Action Movement, making her the first woman to lead a major political party on the island. A recognized attorney in England, Wales, and St. Kitts and Nevis, she was also recognized for her work in literacy and youth development.

Sharon Jackson a.k.a. MC Sha-Rock Known as the “Mother of the Mic,” MC Sha-Rock is widely recognized as Hip-Hop’s first female MC. As a founding member of Funky 4+1, her voice can be heard on hits such as “That’s The Joint,” which was listed among Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Songs of All Time. The group is also the first Hip-Hop act to perform on national television with their 1981 appearance on Saturday Night Live.

Jennifer Jones In 1987, Jennifer Jones broke the color barrier at Radio City Music Hall by becoming the first Black woman to join the world-famous Rockettes. She performed with the troupe for 15 years before her retirement in 2002. She is also the author of two books inspired by her journey: the children’s book On The Line and her memoir Becoming Spectacular: The Rhythm of Resilience.

Adrien “Vonyetta” Lake Vonyetta is mostly known as a pioneering radio personality for Power 98 in Charlotte, NC, becoming one of the market’s most recognized voices. She is also the founder of Ju’Stice, a foundation focused on preventing gun violence and providing support for families who have lost loved ones to violence.

Michele A. Newman-Lawrence Michele A. Newman-Lawrence first rose to prominence in financial services, serving as a senior vice president of Wells Fargo’s Philadelphia retail market and as an executive with JPMorgan Chase. She is also an ordained minister who left banking full-time to encourage leadership development through her “Michele Speaks” platform and provide mentorship to at-risk young men.

Shontay Lundy As the founder of Black Girl Sunscreen, Shontay Lundy has been a leader in closing the industry gap in skincare among people of color. The brand is the first Black-owned sunscreen to be sold in major retailers, including Target, Ulta, Walmart, and Walgreens.

Sonia Manzano Sonia Manzano is known to generations of kids for her four-decade-long run as “Maria” on the hit PBS series Sesame Street, becoming one of the first Latina performers in a regular role on national children’s television. Aside from on-screen work, she is a 15x Emmy-winning writer for Sesame Street, creator/executive producer of PBS’ Alma’s Way, and an accomplished author.

Tami Roman Tami Roman is considered one of the first stars of reality TV, appearing on season two of MTV’s The Real World, set in Los Angeles. She went on to become one of the breakout stars of VH1’s Basketball Wives franchise before leaping into scripted television. The Ms. Pat Show and The Family Business actress has also openly shared her living with childhood trauma, body dysmorphic disorder, and long-term mental health challenges, becoming an advocate for breaking the stigma surrounding mental illness among Black women.

Dame Lisa Simone Dame Lisa Simone, the daughter of the legendary Nina Simone, is an accomplished vocalist, actress, and veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Her credits include on- and off-Broadway performances in Rent, The Lion King, and Aida. She was also an executive producer of her mother’s documentary, What Happened, Miss Simone, which earned an Academy Award nomination.

April Simpkins April Simpkins, a seasoned HR executive and workforce strategist, has turned a personal tragedy into meaningful advocacy. After losing her daughter, Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst, to suicide in 2022, Simpkins has used her platform to expand awareness of life-saving mental health resources through the 988 Suicide and Crisis Hotline. She is also a National Ambassador for NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) and co-authored the NYT bestseller By the Time You Read This with her late daughter.

Elana Meyers Taylor As the most decorated Black athlete in Winter Olympics history, Elana Meyers Taylor is a 4x world champion who has represented the United States since 2007. This past February, she won her first gold medal in the women’s monobob at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, making her the oldest gold medalist in history at 41. Inspired by her two sons who are both deaf, she is also an advocate for disability inclusion and greater access to resources.

Priscilla Williams-Till Priscilla Williams-Till is an educator, community activist, and the cousin of Emmett Till, the teenager whose murder in 1955 sparked the modern civil rights movement. As the founder of the Emmett Till Justice for Families Foundation, she has called for federal accountability in hate crimes and cases of racial injustice. She was also a Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, finishing second in the Mississippi primary.

Dr. Cassandra Wells Dr. Cassandra Wells is the first Black woman to earn a Ph.D. in Marketing from the Georgia Institute of Technology, which led to her academic career at Morehouse College. There, she served as an associate professor of marketing and sales. She would later become academic program director in the Department of Business Administration, guiding dozens of Morehouse Men while conducting research in marketing and consumer behavior.

Venzella Joy Williams Venzella Joy Williams is best known as the drummer for The Suga Mamas, Beyoncé’s all-female band. She kept the tempo during both the Mrs. Carter Show World Tour and the On The Run II Tour, as well as Bey’s Super Bowl 50 halftime show and the Homecoming concert film. Outside of performing, she mentors and empowers female musicians through her “Glamour, Glitz, and Drumsticks” drum clinics.